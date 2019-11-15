EL CENTRO --- Jury trial dates for two elected officials accused of driving under the influence were announced this week in county Superior Court.

Trial dates set for council members

Edgard Garcia

The 10-day jury trial for El Centro Mayor Edgard Garcia, 37, will begin on Jan. 14, and the trial for Calexico Councilwoman Rosie Fernandez, 62, is scheduled to start Dec. 10.

Trial dates set for council members
Buy Now

Rosie Fernandez

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.