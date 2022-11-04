Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
MEXICALI – As a result of the coordinated work between the three levels of Government, as well as the commitment to continuous improvement on the part of the Baja California tourism sector, Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda reported that between January and September they received 22.9 million visitors to Baja California, which represents a growth of 9.2% compared to the same period in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Baja California governor said the “Welcome to Baja California” promotional campaign has provided expected results, largely due to the follow-up provided by the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Aguiñiga Rodríguez.
