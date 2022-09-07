CALEXICO – A trophy hydrant won at yearly Firefighter competitions and used for friendly games among Imperial Valley Fire Departments will be retired to a museum. The Calexico Fire Department shared this on Monday through social media. The hydrant has been in play since the early 80s; the agency added there is also an original hydrant that was in play for many years before and both will be included in a museum. According to the publication, Imperial County Firefighters and Calexico Firefighters are working in collaboration to refurbish a new hydrant that will be unveiled at this year’s 9/11 Stairclimb event on September 10.
Trophy hydrant to be retired to a museum
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
