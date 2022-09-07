CFD trophy hydrant

The Calexico Fire Department shared on Monday through social media a picture of the elusive hydrant pictured in front of their new Fire Station 1. According to CFD, the trophy hydrant that can be won at yearly Firefighter competitions but can also be “stolen” from their Fire Stations. This is a part of a long-standing tradition in the Imperial Valley for all of the Fire Departments. PHOTO taken from Calexico Fire Department Facebook

CALEXICO – A trophy hydrant won at yearly Firefighter competitions and used for friendly games among Imperial Valley Fire Departments will be retired to a museum. The Calexico Fire Department shared this on Monday through social media. The hydrant has been in play since the early 80s; the agency added there is also an original hydrant that was in play for many years before and both will be included in a museum. According to the publication, Imperial County Firefighters and Calexico Firefighters are working in collaboration to refurbish a new hydrant that will be unveiled at this year’s 9/11 Stairclimb event on September 10.

