Trump ruling expected to have little impact on local Planned Parenthood services
Services at the Planned Parenthood clinic in El Centro will continue as usual after the organization decided to stop accepting Title X funding in the aftermath of a Trump administration ruling denying those funds to clinics refer women for abortions. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — After the Trump administration ruled taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must stop referring women for abortions immediately, California Planned Parenthood facilities, including the one here, chose not to accept funding from the government.

The Health and Human Services Department formally notified the clinics that it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that family-planning clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions. Another requirement that both kinds of facilities cannot be under the same roof would take effect next year.

