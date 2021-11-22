Tony Ojeda, owner of Ojeda Industries in Brawley, tries to win back one of his turkeys at the Kiwanis Early Risers' annual Turkey Shoot on Sunday. Ojeda Industries was a major sponsor of the event. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Kariana Hale, 11, shows off her certificate for a prize turkey after outshooting her brother Andrew, 9, at the Kiwanis Early Risers' annual Turkey Shoot on Sunday. PHOTO TOM BODUS
IMPERIAL — For about 10 years now, the third Sunday in November has been the best annual opportunity for local hunters to bag a Thanksgiving turkey with a rifle.
The best part was there is no stalking or plucking involved in the El Centro “Early Risers” Kiwanis club’s annual Turkey Shoot, held Sunday at the Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association’s gun range at 2500 W. Wheeler Road.
