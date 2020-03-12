EL CENTRO — The inevitability that novel coronavirus would appear in Imperial County has become a reality, as El Centro Regional Medical Center confirm Wednesday that two patients in its care have tested positive for COVID-19.

ECRMC said the test results were confirmed by the San Diego Public Health Department. One individual who tested positive is a current patient at ECRMC, and the other is quarantined at home. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.