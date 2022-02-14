Two displaced by Sunday morning house fire

EL CENTRO — Neither of the occupants of a single-story home in the 500 block of Vine Street was reported injured in a two-alarm fire Sunday morning.
The city Fire Department was alerted to the fire at 5:04 a.m., according to a release issued by interim Chief Cedric Ceseña. The first unit arrived at the scene four minutes later and found an occupied single-family dwelling with smoke and flames visible.
