Two former Imperial Valley Ministries staffers plead guilty
This May 22, 2018, file photo shows a Federal Bureau of Investigation truck outside the front of the Imperial Valley Ministries headquarters in El Centro. The feds conducted a search that included the seizure of financial records, several electronic devices and cash. Two members of the IVM staff pled guilty to labor trafficking charges in federal court on Thursday. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

SAN DIEGO – Two former staffers of Imperial Valley Ministries pled guilty in federal court Thursday to labor trafficking charges, admitting they participated in a forced labor conspiracy.

Jose Gaytan and Sonia Murillo, both home directors of one of the IVM properties in El Centro, were previously indicted with 10 other defendants on charges they held program participants against their will, coerced participants to surrender welfare benefits, and compelled participants to panhandle for the financial benefit of the church leaders.

