Two held for assault

OCOTILLO — Two local women were booked into the county jail on assault allegations in what the Sheriff’s Office reported as a mutual combat incident that occurred Sunday.

The first report of trouble was when a person showed up at the Imperial County Fire Department station in town about 9 p.m. Sunday reporting they had been stabbed, Sheriff’s dispatcher’s logs state. Fire officials called for an ambulance.

