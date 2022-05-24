Two held for assault

OCOTILLO — Two local women were booked into the county jail on assault allegations in what the Sheriff’s Office reported as a mutual combat incident that occurred Sunday.
The first report of trouble was when a person showed up at the Imperial County Fire Department station in town about 9 p.m. Sunday reporting they had been stabbed, Sheriff’s dispatcher’s logs state. Fire officials called for an ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.