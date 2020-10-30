Two improvement projects in Holtville opening for bids
Orchard Road, from the Alamo River Bridge to Fourth Street, on Thursday in Holtville. An upcoming improvement project will rehabilitate the roadway in this section of Orchard. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — Two improvement projects within the city have been funded and will now be placed out for bids.

The Holtville City Council on Monday unanimously approved to open the bidding process for the Ninth Street Sidewalk and Orchard Road Improvements projects.

