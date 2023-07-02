Two sentenced in Imperial vehicle thieves case

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Thursday, June 29, Defendant Jesse Parra pleaded to 1 count of grand theft of a firearm, a strike crime, and 1 count of receiving stolen property (motor vehicle) and was sentenced to 6 years and 4 months in state prison, according to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.
Per the release, defendant Abel Antu Arguilez plead to two counts of receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), one count of taking a vehicle without permission, and a misdemeanor accessory after the fact charge. Arguilez was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in county jail.
