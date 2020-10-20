IVP

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California has announced who will be running point for reports of voter rights abuses and election fraud in Imperial and San Diego counties.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher P. Tenorio will serve as the district election officer for the region, U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer announced Monday. Tenorio will lead efforts on behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensure behavior on Election Day stays above board. He will work in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

