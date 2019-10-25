U.S. commissioner gets earful about New River
County Supervisor Ryan Kelley addresses Jayne Harkins, head of the U.S. section of the International Water Boundary Commission, on Thursday during a meeting of the IWBC Colorado River Citizens Forum in Calexico. JULIO MORALES PHOTO

CALEXICO — Jayne Harkins, head of the U.S. section of the International Water Boundary Commission, on Thursday vowed to work with local stakeholders to address longstanding New River concerns.

Yet, Harkins also cautioned that there were limitations to her authority and the commission’s budget that would restrict her ability to take immediate and sweeping measures.

