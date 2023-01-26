Eggs

SAN DIEGO — As egg prices soar, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the traveling public to be mindful that certain agricultural items such as raw eggs and poultry from Mexico are prohibited from entry into the United States, and failure to declare these items may result in monetary penalties, according a press release. 

"There has been a large increase in the volume of prohibited food items, such as raw eggs and raw poultry meat, brought by travelers from Mexico," said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. "We would like to remind the traveling public that federal agricultural regulations remain in effect."

