PALM SPRINGS – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) announces the opening of a public scoping period on a draft environmental impact statement for a general conservation plan for the federally threatened Mojave desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii) in California.
According to a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the general conservation plan will support local agencies and individuals proposing a range of covered activities on non-federal lands in meeting the statutory and regulatory requirements of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973, while promoting conservation of the desert tortoise.
