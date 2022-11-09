MEXICALI – The Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC), through the General Coordination of Linkage and Academic Cooperation and the Coordination of Student Services and School Management, invited students from the faculties of Engineering, Dentistry, and Nursing, of the Mexicali Campus; as well as the faculties of Dentistry and Tourism and Marketing, of the Tijuana Campus, to participate in the call for Short Hybrid Stay with San Diego State University, according to their institutional gazette.
The stay is of hybrid modality. Study programs are taught in English as well as face-to-face and asynchronous sessions (self-directed learning), according to gazette. The courses offered are Introduction to Sustainable Renewable Energy, Executive Program for Global Business, and Medical Customer Service. There are 100 spaces available in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.