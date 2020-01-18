UCSD Academic Connections application period open
Participants in the 2019 UCSD Academic Connections program gathered last year at Corfman School for a dinner in their honor. FILE PHOTO JULIO MORALES

El CENTRO — The University of California, San Diego Academic Connections summer program is currently accepting applications for its three-week residential program for high school students.

The program allows participating students to earn up to six college prep units upon its completion, and an opportunity to temporarily reside at the La Jolla campus’ dormitories while attending classes.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

