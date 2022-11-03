Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Enrique Morones, founder of Gente Unida, carries a cross with a phrase that reads "no olvidados," or "not forgotten" in English, during a Day of the Dead Vigil, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville. The vigil was held for unidentified migrants who perished crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border.
HOLTVILLE — Behind a green fence at Terrace Park Cemetery, community members from San Diego and Imperial Valley region paid tribute to unidentified individuals that lay in a dirt area with graves reading 'Jane Doe' or 'Jone Doe.'
Wooden crosses were briefly installed to remember the memory of those who died while crossing the border.
