Up in smoke
Imperial County Fire Department and the Office of Emergency services responded early Saturday morning to a reported haystack fire at 393 Worthington Road in Imperial. The address is home to hay exporter Haykingdom. The massive blaze was ultimately upgraded to a third alarm until it was isolated by removing other stacks around it from exposure, ICFD said on its Facebook page. The fire is expected to burn through the week, and units remain on scene to monitor the situation. Thus far, there is no reported suspicion that the fire was deliberate. COURTESY PHOTO IMPERIAL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

