EL CENTRO – Sand and bag distribution has been moved to Friday, August 18, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. in the City of El Centro for residents and business owners whose properties are prone to flooding.
Ten free sandbags will be available to residents and business owners. Proof of City residency is required. The distribution point will be at the Old Post Office Pavilion parking lot, 491 W. Olive Avenue, according to a press release from the City of El Centro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.