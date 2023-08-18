Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 85F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.