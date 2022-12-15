Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Outgoing Calexico City Councilwoman Rosie Arreola Fernandez poses for a photo with Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jesús Eduardo Escobar, of Calexico, during a special Calexico City Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12, at the Fernando "Nene" Torres Council Chambers in Calexico. Escobar presented Arreola Fernandez with a plaque in honor of her four years of service on the city council.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Elected Councilmembers Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez take an oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony during a special meeting of the Calexico City Council, held Monday, Dec. 12, in Calexico.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Outgoing Calexico City Councilwoman Rosie Arreola Fernandez poses for a photo with Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jesús Eduardo Escobar, of Calexico, during a special Calexico City Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12, at the Fernando "Nene" Torres Council Chambers in Calexico. Escobar presented Arreola Fernandez with a plaque in honor of her four years of service on the city council.
PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO FACEBOOK STREAM
LEFT TO RIGHT: Elected Councilmembers Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez take an oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony during a special meeting of the Calexico City Council, held Monday, Dec. 12, in Calexico.
CALEXICO — The city declared the results of the General Municipal Election of Nov. 8 during a special meeting on December 12, where candidates Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez were sworn in tot he Calexico City Council.
"First of all, I want to thank all Calexico citizens that went out and vote; I know it's not easy for work or financial matters," Manzanarez said in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.