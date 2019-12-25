Urena recognized for contributions to juvenile justice
Patricia Urena (left) accepts a the Chief Probation Officers of California's Tim Fitzgerald Award. COURTESY PHOTO

SACRAMENTO — Longtime public servant, Calexico-native and Recreation Supervisor for the city of El Centro Patricia Urena has become a much-awarded person over the years.

Last Wednesday she was recognized by the Chief Probation Officers of California, an associated body comprised of the 58 Chief Probation Officers in the state that represents and advocates for the interests of these county officials at the state level, while also organizing training sessions, etc. for corrections employees. The organization selected her for this year’s Tim Fitzgerald Award, presented annually to “a non-probation employee who has made a very significant contribution to the field of corrections.”

