SAN DIEGO – U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Omer Meisel on Friday denounced discrimination and acts of hate related to the COVID-10 pandemic that target Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, Native Americans, and other racial and ethnic minorities and called on residents of San Diego and Imperial counties to take steps to counter xenophobia throughout the state.

Brewer on Friday appointed a COVID-19 civil rights coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Tenorio, to lead investigations into suspected hate crimes and civil rights violations related to the nation's ongoing public health emergency. Tenorio is also chairperson of the San Diego Regional Hate Crimes Coalition, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego stated.

