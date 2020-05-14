WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency recently announced a policy that will give producers more flexibility in reporting organic acreage.

Crop insurers may allow producers to report acreage as certified organic, or transitioning to organic, for the 2020 crop year if they can show they have requested a written certification from a certifying agent by their policy’s acreage reporting date.

