WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA is hiring interns from high school to graduate level for a broad range of occupational fields, from veterinary science, to engineering, to natural resources management, and finance.

As part of the federal Pathways Program, USDA offers paid federal internships at USDA agencies and offices around the country. This developmental program gives students experience to enhance their educational goals and shape their career choices. USDA internships involve on-the-job experience, mentorship, and training tailored to the student’s education, experience, and interests.

