Vacant Calexico office building destroyed by fire
The Rockwood Center in Calexico was destroyed Monday morning when a fierce blaze gutted its interior.  PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

CALEXICO — The raging fire of a 24,000-square-foot building on Third Street and Rockwood Avenue in Calexico Monday morning was so intense that firefighters were not able to enter the building to fight the fire, as is their custom.

Calexico Fire Capt. Eduardo Aniza said the Calexico Fire Department was notified of the structure fire at the Rockwood Center, 310 Rockwood Ave., at 8 a.m. Monday.

