Vaccinations begin at NAFEC
Lt. Nicholas Blonien, flight surgeon, conducts medical screening during the first-round of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Sailors and select Department of Defense support staff onboard Naval Air Facility EL Centro, on March 4. PHOTO MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS DREW VERBIS, US NAVY

NAF EL CENTRO — Sailors and select Department of Defense support staff here began receiving the first-round of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on March 4, the Navy announced in a release.

Due to the emergency authorization, the COVID-19 vaccine, while encouraged, remains voluntary for service members, the release said. The Department of Defense is taking a prioritized, phased approach for administering the vaccine to volunteer’s, to strengthen the DoD’s ability to protect personnel, maintain mission readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

