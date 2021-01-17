breaking
Vaccine clinics draw overwhelming response
- STAFF REPORT
EL CENTRO -- Hundreds of persons, including many elderly, are lined up outside Imperial Valley Mall tonight and prepared to stay until morning in anticipation of receiving one of 600 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that will be administered to individuals 65 years old and older starting at 7:30 a.m.
The ECRMC clinic will begin admitting candidates for vaccination on a first-come, first-served basis at 6 a.m., according to hospital CEO Adolphe Edward.
A similar scene reportedly has unfolded outside of Gateway Church in Brawley, where 300 vaccinations will be administered starting at 7 a.m. through Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District. Check-in will begin at 5 a.m.
Response to the clinics clearly has been overwhelming. Asked if the mall had been prepared for such a turnout, one mall employee who was outside helping organize the crowd responded, "Honestly? No."
In a Facebook live video posted this afternoon, ECRMC's Edward said the hospital has been asked why it won't be administering more vaccinations. "That's not up to us to decide," he said. "That's up to the county and the state to decide."
