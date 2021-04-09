Vaccine eligibility expands to 16 and older
EL CENTRO – Effective today, any Imperial County resident 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

County health officials said registration for appointments will continue to be available through the State of California’s My Turn system (https://myturn.ca.gov/).

