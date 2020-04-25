EL CENTRO — Imperial County Office of Education’s Valley Academy School was awarded a grant through the Career Technical Education Facilities Program (CTEFP) to modernize its facilities and retrofit a classroom at the Ocotillo 2 - Brawley Campus.

The state-of-the-art and upgraded HVAC classroom lab and equipment funded through this grant will be used to teach students in Alternative Education schools, as well as students enrolled at Imperial Pathways Charter, a new two-course CTE sequence in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.