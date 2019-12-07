A 35-year-old Mexican national was apprehended by Border Patrol agents at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday after illegally entering the United States about 3.5 miles east of the Calexico west port of entry.

When Jesus Faustino Garcia-Chavez was transported for further processing, agents reportedly determined that he is a documented Sureño gang member, the Border Patrol reported.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

