Thirteen Mexican nationals who were reportedly in distress in the Jacumba Wilderness region were rescued Saturday evening by Border Patrol.

At about 6:45 p.m., Border Patrol was advised by Mexican officials with Grupo Beta of a distress call made by a group of individuals near the international boundary in the mountainous area south of Ocotillo.

Valley Briefs: Agents rescue group of distressed migrants in Ocotillo

COURTESY PHOTO

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

