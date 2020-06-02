An unidentified individual who was allegedly carrying a firearm was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an altercation at about 2:45 am Sunday in the 800 block of El Centro Avenue, the El Centro Police Department reported.

The injured male subject allegedly had been armed as he approached a pair of individuals who were leaving a party at the location in question, the ECPD’s Instagram account stated.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

