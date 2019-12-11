Calexico Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle versus bicycle incident that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 111 as an accident.

The adult male bicyclist, who had not been identified as of Tuesday by the county coroner’s office, succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene after being struck by a minivan on Highway 111, south of Jasper Road.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

