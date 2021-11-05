VALLEY BRIEFS: Border Patrol reports canal rescue

An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent pull an undocumented migrant reportedly in distress from the All-American Canal on Wednesday. PHOTO U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

CALEXICO

Border Patrol reports canal rescue

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.