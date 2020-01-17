A 50-year-old Brawley man was arrested Wednesday for alleged lewd acts with a minor, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.

Juan S. Gutierrez was taken into custody at 5:54 p.m. in the 1600 block of Main Street by Brawley police officers and booked into county jail on $150,000 bail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child less than 14 years old and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is more than three years younger.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

