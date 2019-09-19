Valley Briefs: SEELEY: Brush fire extinguished

Brush fire in the 1900 block of West Evan Hewes Highway. PHOTO COURTESY ICFD

Local firefighters on Wednesday morning extinguished a brush fire that occurred in the 1900 block of West Evan Hewes Highway.

The fire was first reported to 911 approximately 6:10 a.m. and was under control within the hour. Imperial County Fire Station 3 out of Seeley responded and quickly requested assistance from Imperial County Fire Station 1 with a battalion chief, engine and a water tender as well as a single resource request from Naval Air Facility El Centro Fire Department.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

