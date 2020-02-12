Valley Briefs: CALEXICO: Man arrested for attempted murder

Alfredo Sagun Munoz

Calexico police officers were able to stop and arrest a 38-year-old man while he reportedly was in the process of harming a woman he allegedly threatened to kill, a Calexico Police Department news release stated.

Alfredo Sagun Munoz, city of residence undisclosed, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning by CPD officers and booked into county jail on $1 million bail on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, spousal abuse, child endangerment and a parole violation.

