The broadcast schedule for this weekend’s Cattle Call Rodeo has changed, the Rodeo Committee said.

Although the three weekend performances still will be livestreamed on the PRCA on the Cowboy Channel Plus app, as originally announced, there will not be a simultaneous broadcast Sunday on the Cowboy Channel.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.