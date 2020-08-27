Valley Briefs: CBP officers find fentanyl pills

Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 26 packages of fentanyl pills hidden in miscellaneous items at the west port of entry on Saturday in Calexico. COURTESY PHOTO CBP

On Saturday, Customs and Border Protection officers at the west port of entry discovered fentanyl pills hidden in various household items being transported in a woman’s car.

CBP said a 22-year-old woman driving a 2007 Acura TSX entered the border crossing around 7 p.m. A CBP officer noticed inconsistencies in her story and referred her and the vehicle for a more intensive examination, a CBP news release stated.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.