The city of Brawley was awarded a $125,000 federal grant to hire an officer. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ hiring program.

The COPS hiring program provided nearly $400 million in awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals, a COPS press release stated.

