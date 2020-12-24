El Centro Sector Border Patrol seized cocaine thrown over the international boundary fence between Mexico and the United States on Tuesday morning, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m., near the intersection of Heber Avenue and First Street. Calexico Station Remote Video Surveillance System operators saw someone attempting to throw two objects over the international boundary fence. Agents working in the Calexico downtown area seized two electrical-tape-wrapped packages lying on the ground.

