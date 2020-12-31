Coronel named ECPD Officer of Year

Officer Efren Coronel

El Centro Police Department has honored Officer Efren Coronel as the Officer of the Year and all four quarters of 2020.

Coronel died June 3 at Sharps Memorial Hospital in San Diego from complications of COVID-19. His death was treated as being in the line of duty because he was believed to have contracted the virus while subduing a COVID-positive suspect. He was 51.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Munecita12
Erica Bermudez-Aguilar

Officer Coronel went above and beyond with humility. What a wonderful and well-deserved recognition by the ECPD. [smile]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.