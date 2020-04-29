A previously deported 44-year-old Salvadoran national who was convicted of murder in 2000 was arrested by Border Patrol agents at about 12:55 p.m. Friday at a motel here.

Marcos Flores-Diaz was among four immigrants in the country illegally who were allegedly being harbored by a male at the motel, which was under the surveillance of agents, the Border Patrol reported.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

