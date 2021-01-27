A 22-year-old Hispanic woman died on Tuesday morning after her vehicle was hit by an oncoming semi-tractor-trailer truck, a California Highway Patrol news release stated.

The incident occurred approximately 10:18 a.m. in the area of State Route 111 and Schartz Road, which is southeast of Brawley.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

