A farm worker died after being involved in a tractor accident Friday afternoon in a field on McCabe Road, half a mile east of State Route 7, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.

As a result of the accident, the tractor landed in a ditch. The employee then became trapped underneath the tractor. The incident was first reported to 911 at 2:05 p.m.

