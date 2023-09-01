Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 97F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.