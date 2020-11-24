A 24-year-old Holtville resident died Saturday afternoon in a rollover accident on Evan Hewes Highway.

According to California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a 1999 Ford (model not indicated) eastbound on Evan Hewes, east of Mets Road, when he reportedly veered right onto the dirt shoulder. An attempt to correct course by turning left apparently caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The Ford overturned and the driver was partially ejected, killing him.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.