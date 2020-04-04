Classes at Imperial Valley College will remain online only for most classes through at least the summer, college announced Friday.

The college said the decision was made in alignment with the recommendations from the federal government, state government and the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, as well as in compliance with the Imperial County Health Officer’s amended Stay-at-Home Order, which will remain in effect until further notice.

