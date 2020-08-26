Valley Briefs: Man breaks window at 7-Eleven in El Centro
A man on Monday afternoon broke one of the front glass windows at 7-Eleven on West Adams Avenue, El Centro Police Department call logs stated. A store manager valued the window at about $600. The incident occurred at about 1:35 p.m. As the man was inside the store, a store clerk asked him to leave. The man became agitated and left the store. As he was leaving the store, he punched one of the store’s windows and broke it. The man left prior to police arrival. The man was described as an approximately 25-year-old black male adult who was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and black pants. Video surveillance of the footage was captured, and a store manager desired prosecution.

PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

